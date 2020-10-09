How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are back.

After originally being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the big event is now taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the award show for the third year in a row. And while fans will have to tune in to see what's in store, the event promises to provide "the year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments."

So, mark your calendars and get ready for one star-studded night. Need a little reminder of all the details? No worries! E! News is here to help. Check out our breakdown of everything you need to know below.

What time does the award show start?

The Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Oct. 14.

Who is nominated?

Post Malone leads the pack with a whopping 16 nominations. However, Lil Nas X follows closely behind with 13 nods. Billie Eilish and Khalid are also contenders in 12 categories each.

Want to review all of the nominees? Check out the full list here.