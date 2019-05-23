Khalid Talks About His Upcoming Collaboration With BTS

American singer-songwriter Khalid just talked about his potential collaboration with South Korean megastars BTS.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, the 21-year-old singer confirmed, "There's definitely talks of working on a collaboration. I feel like that'd be awesome. I just gotta get to it."

BTS' RM also confirmed the news that they would be collaborating on a track together in a recent interview.

Khalid will be in illustrious company: The Bangtan Boys recently collaborated with another American singer, Halsey, for their smash hit 'Boy With Luv', and Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran for another song — 'Make It Right' — on their latest album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.