Khalid Talks About His Upcoming Collaboration With BTS

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 23 May. 2019 8:56 PM
American singer-songwriter Khalid just talked about his potential collaboration with South Korean megastars BTS.
Talking on Good Morning Britain, the 21-year-old singer confirmed, "There's definitely talks of working on a collaboration. I feel like that'd be awesome. I just gotta get to it."
BTS' RM also confirmed the news that they would be collaborating on a track together in a recent interview.
Khalid will be in illustrious company: The Bangtan Boys recently collaborated with another American singer, Halsey, for their smash hit 'Boy With Luv', and Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran for another song — 'Make It Right' — on their latest album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.
The singer has also struck up a friendship with the South Korean pop group despite their language barrier.
"We're mutual fans of each other," he said. "Just because you don't speak the same language as each other, doesn't mean you can't necessarily have a friendship."
He went on to say, "I feel like they're just exceptional, they're extraordinary, and they deserve every single thing that's happening to them right now."
Here's hoping these friends make their dream collaboration come true.
‘Just because you don’t speak the same language as each other, doesn’t mean you can’t have a friendship.’— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 23, 2019
Music superstar Khalid talks about collaborating with supergroup #BTS. 🎶@BTS_twt | @thegreatkhalid pic.twitter.com/TJhAqwiUbE
