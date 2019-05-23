Khalid Talks About His Upcoming Collaboration With BTS

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 23 May. 2019 8:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

American singer-songwriter Khalid just talked about his potential collaboration with South Korean megastars BTS.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, the 21-year-old singer confirmed, "There's definitely talks of working on a collaboration. I feel like that'd be awesome. I just gotta get to it."

BTS' RM also confirmed the news that they would be collaborating on a track together in a recent interview.

Khalid will be in illustrious company: The Bangtan Boys recently collaborated with another American singer, Halsey, for their smash hit 'Boy With Luv', and Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran for another song — 'Make It Right' — on their latest album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.

Read

16 Pairs Of Korean Celebrities That Look Unbelievably Alike

The singer has also struck up a friendship with the South Korean pop group despite their language barrier.

"We're mutual fans of each other," he said. "Just because you don't speak the same language as each other, doesn't mean you can't necessarily have a friendship."

He went on to say, "I feel like they're just exceptional, they're extraordinary, and they deserve every single thing that's happening to them right now."

Here's hoping these friends make their dream collaboration come true.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , BTS , Music , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
RuPaul's Drag Race

Who Should Win RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11?

Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke, Race To Erase MS Gala

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Married

E-Comm: Memorial Day Sales

Best Memorial Day Sales of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Gozilla: King of the Monsters premiere

Millie Bobby Brown Cheekily Says to ''Watch Out'' Now That She's Able to Drive

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos on 5-Year Anniversary

Jennifer Garner

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2019

Stranger Things, Season 3

Everything We Know About Stranger Things 3, Including More Steve and Dustin

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.