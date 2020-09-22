Emmy AwardsMonday Cheat SheetEllen DeGeneresEmmys Best DressedPhotosVideos

2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Kelly Clarkson hosts this year's Billboard Music Awards, which was rescheduled to Oct. 14 after the pandemic delayed the ceremony. Check out the nominees below.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 22, 2020 12:54 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebrities
Related: Billboard Music Awards 2019 Fashion Round-Up

Lights, camera, 2020 Billboard Music Awards

After the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to delay the annual ceremony back in April, music lovers can now mark their calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 14. Kelly Clarkson is returning as the host of the Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the nominees for two of the top categories—Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album—were announced live on Today. Notable nominees from the categories include Taylor SwiftKhalid and the Jonas Brothers. Previously announced Icon Award recipient Garth Brooks is also set to appear. 

Prior to its postponement, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were initially supposed to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Plans for a pandemic-friendly show have not been revealed, but if the Emmys are any indication, there's no doubt that a virtual awards show can be done! 

Find out who's nominated below: 

photos
The Most Outrageous Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Her Divorce Coming

2

See the Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Emmys

3

Vanderpump Rules' Jax and Brittany Expecting Their First Child

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Additional nominees are set to be announced, more to come...

Tune into NBC to catch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Her Divorce Coming

2

See the Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Emmys

3

Vanderpump Rules' Jax and Brittany Expecting Their First Child

4

Christina Anstead Spotted for First Time Since Split From Husband Ant

5

These Celeb Homes and Viewing Parties Stole the Show During the Emmys