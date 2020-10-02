Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off “Shade” Over Her Latest Instagram Makeover

Don't mess with Khlo-Money!

Khloe Kardashian debuted another brand new makeover on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 2, showing off her curves in a strapless bodysuit and black vinyl ensemble.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the flaming hot look, "Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn't it October???" She then gave a shoutout to longtime assistant Alexa Okyle, saying, "Lex, This ones for you."

Her new look featured two long pigtails that earned her high praise from sis Kylie Jenner. The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "love this hair on u so pretty" with a heart emoji.

Not everyone was wowed, however. One Instagram user wrote, "She looks different every week lmao," and another added, "What in the Ariana grande is this."

And Khloe had a fiery clapback for one user that said, "Money spent well." Khloe fired back, "the shade of it all" with laughing crying emojis.