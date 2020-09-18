Simply the Best 25 Schitt's Creek Secrets Revealed

Schitt's Creek is truly going out with a bang.

The 2020 Emmys might just end up being a night belong to the Rose family as the Pop TV comedy's final season scored 15 nominations, including acting nods in the comedy category for Eugene Levy in Lead Actor, Catherine O'Hara in Lead Actress, Dan Levy in Supporting Actor, and Annie Murphy in Supporting Actress. Yep, that's right: The entire fam could potentially walk away with Emmys this year. What's the opposite of ew, Alexis?

Schitt's Creek, which was created by the Levy father-son duo, ended its six-season run in April, delivering a much-needed "Happy Ending" to fans since quarantine began.

Since our last stay at the Rose Motel after years filled with laughs, love and A Little Bit Alexis, we've compiled some fun facts you might not know about the adored Canadian show. We're spilling secrets about Murphy's iconic "A Little Bit Alexis" performance, David and Patrick's (Noah Reid) unexpected romance and which fan-favorite almost dropped out of the show before it began filming in 2014.