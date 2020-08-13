Meghan & HarryWellnessKylie JennerPhotosVideos

All the Times Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Got Called Out by Daughter Lola Consuelos

During a recent interview, Lola Consuelos said Kelly Ripa's thirst trap photos of Mark Consuelos are "disgusting." See more examples of the times she's called out her parents.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 13, 2020 8:11 PMTags
Kelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Related: What Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Learned From Lola Story

Even celebrity kids get embarrassed by their parents—just ask Lola Consuelos.

The 19-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed the types of posts she'd rather not see on her mom's Instagram feed during an interview for People's family issue.

The topic came up after the NYU student was asked about the kinds of posts her mother shares that she would never personally publish. Lola said she would never clap back at haters the way her mom does and called Kelly's "belfie," or butt selfie, "ridiculous." The 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host then noted she thought her daughter would have for sure told her not to post "thirst trap" pictures of Mark.

"That's disgusting," Lola replied. "I blocked that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that."

This wasn't the first time Lola had called out the couple. Over the years, fans have watched her share how she really feels about her mom and dad—who are also the proud parents to Michael Consuelos, 23, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17—both on social media and on Kelly's show.

Of course, the morning show star and the Riverdale actor aren't afraid to lay down the law. Who could forget when Kelly talked about shutting down Lola's debit card account after seeing her Postmates bill, or the time she recounted being tipped off to Lola's rooftop party by her house alarm? Needless to say, the family members have a lot of love for each other, too.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

To see more examples of Lola calling out her parents, check out the gallery below.

YouTube
TikTok Teasing

During a May 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly and Ryan Seacrest did a dance with TikTok star Addison Rae. Kelly said Lola had to film her doing the dance, as well as hold up a video of the steps. "And she's heckling me the whole time," Kelly said.

Ryan then joked the nation would be heckling them as soon as they see the footage.

"I'll tolerate it from the nation," Kelly answered, "but not from my offspring."

 

 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Quality Time With Family

In March, Lola made a cameo on Live With Kelly and Ryan and talked about social distancing with her parents. 

"Um, it's honestly not as bad as I thought," Lola said. "I think we're all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great." 

At one point, she was asked if she's learned anything new about her family members.

"I don't know," Lola replied. "They do weird things all the time, so it's not anything new. It's just I'm remembering everything I forgot at college!"

 

 

Instagram
"Repulsive" Review

In Feb. 2020, Kelly posted a video of herself wearing her Oscars gown with her producer Albert Bianchini jokingly hiding underneath the elaborate skirt. "Oil change," Kelly captioned the clip. Mark then commented on the clip by writing, "Been there.." However, not everyone liked the comment.

"Absolutely repulsive," Lola wrote.

Albert then replied by writing, "You came out there first Boo! #OrSecond." Ripa then added, "Nobody came out of there. They were all C-sections. Thanks for the memories guys."

YouTube
Caught in the Act

During a 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly and Mark told the story of how Lola accidentally walked in on them having sex. Kelly even said she "made eye contact with her."

"She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'" Ripa recalled.

Later on, the couple headed down to brunch. While they tried to focus on the meal, Lola wasn't ready to let the incident go.

"She goes, 'You guys have no chill,'" Mark said, recalling his daughter's words. "'You act like you're 20, but you're not.'"

Steven Henry/Getty Images for Lizzie Grubman PR
Social Media Shade

In 2019, Kelly posted a Flashback Friday photo of herself standing with her hubby with his hands around her waist. "#Fbf 2007 Those hands," she captioned the snapshot along with a heart emoji. Lola then took to the comments section to write "Is the caption necessary?" However, Kelly didn't let these words bother her and wrote, "Gurl bye." After a follower then noted that "they look like great hands" and suggested Lola might be jealous, Kelly set the record straight.

"No she's just grossed out," she wrote. "That's my daughter."

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Halloween Horror

During a 2017 interview on The Tonight Show, Kelly recalled a time she got scolded by Lola over an old photo Halloween photo.

"I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday.' I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola.' I was debating [answering]. I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it...but what if it's an emergency?'" Kelly told Jimmy Fallon. "She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!' I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you.' And that was the end of the discussion."

 However, she didn't say she wouldn't keep it from The Tonight Show viewers.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Accident

2

Maya Vander Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's Split

3

Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Shocking" Divorce

4

All the Times Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Called Them Out

5

Chrishell Stause Seems to React After Justin Hartley's Ex Praises Him

Latest News

Exclusive

Darcey & Stacey Tease "Drama" to Come on 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff

All the Times Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Called Them Out

Quay x Lizzo's Second Drop Is Here to Make Sure Everybody Gonna Shine

Update!

Lady Gaga to Perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Save 40% on Jewelry at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020

Exclusive

Elizabeth's Fam Is Ready to Fight Andrei on 90 Day Fiancé: HEA

Teddi Mellencamp Gives an Update on Daughter Dove After Neurosurgery