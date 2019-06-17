Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Walked in on Them Having Sex

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Whoops! That was awkward!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola Consuelos, got an unwanted birthday surprise this weekend when she walked in on her parents having sex.

The morning show host and her hubby told the embarrassing tale on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

It all took place on Father's Day. Ripa had been showing her main man a little extra love before heading down to brunch with her in-laws and kids.

"I'm going to be honest: I was not in the mood," she said. "There was a house full of people."

"I could tell," the Riverdale actor said. "You were going through the motions."

That's when Lola, who also happened to turn 18 that day, opened their bedroom door and caught them in the act. While Consuelos hoped their middle child hadn't seen anything, Ripa revealed she "made eye contact with her."

"She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'" Ripa recalled.

Mark Consuelos Spills on Marriage With Kelly Ripa

Things didn't get much better after the pair headed down to brunch. While the couple tried to focus on their food, their daughter didn't let the incident go. 

"She goes, 'You guys have no chill,'" Consuelos said, recalling his daughter's words. "'You act like you're 20, but you're not.'"

Then, the couple's other kids started sharing stories of the times they've walked in on their parents. 

"Nobody knocks in our house," Ripa said.

Despite these claims, Lola insisted that she did.

"Lola's like, 'I knocked. You can't hear me because you're deaf from exercise class,' which may or may not be true," Ripa said.

Watch the video to see them tell the whole story.

