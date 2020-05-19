Ruby Rose and Other TV Stars Who Made Shocking Exits

The CW

Batwoman has to find a new Batwoman.

It was just announced that Ruby Rose, who plays the title character of Batwoman, is leaving the show after one season. The finale aired on Sunday, which means we have already seen her final episode of the series.

Rose is not the first to leave behind a leading role in a TV show, but what's more unique is that Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions plan to recast the role, since you can't really have the show Batwoman without the caped crusader herself.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," the network and production companies said in a statement.

Rose gave no reasoning for her departure, but gave her thanks and said it was a "very difficult" decision.