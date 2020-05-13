Ariana Grande Crowned "Tatted Queen" by Demi Lovato as She Shows Off Her Ink

Instagram is into Ariana Grande's ink.

On Tuesday, the "Break Free" singer's collection of tattoos received praise from her celeb pals after she posted a series of selfies. In them, Grande can be seen lounging in a crop top on her bed and flashing the camera a big smile. Visible in the shots were her the intricate tattoos that she has on her hand, finger and rib, including the stunning butterfly ink that she has on her left shoulder, earning her the nickname "Tatted Queen" by fellow musician pal Demi Lovato.

"we stan a tatted queen," the "I Love Me" singer commented on the pic, followed by Tinashe, who wrote: "Love the tats sis."

Over the years, Grande has expanded her ink collection on several occasions and loves to use tattoos as a means to commemorate special events in her life. After releasing her single "7 Rings," she got a small tattoo on her hand to celebrate. She also got tattoos in honor of her ex Pete Davidsonduring their whirlwind romance, including her "always" ink which now lives inside of the leaf tattoo on her ribcage that can be seen in her recent post.