Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Is Inspired By This Iconic Jim Carrey Movie

Ariana Grande continues to keep fans on their toes with every tattoo she gets.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old "Thank U, Next" pop star revealed her latest addition: a famous quote inspired by her favorite Jim Carrey movie, The Truman Show. Taking to Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty re-posted her BFF and cousin Courtney Chipolone's new tattoo, which happens to be the same thing she got.

"i got the same s--t but upside down," she captioned her social media post. "truman show."

Ariana and Courtney's new ink is an iconic line from the critically-acclaimed dramedy. It reads, "In case I don't see ya good afternoon good evening and good night!" While Chipolone showed off her new design, which she got done on her left shoulder, it's unclear if the pop star got hers in the same place.

Additionally, the "7 Rings" singer tagged the tattoo artist, Mira Mariah, and wrote, "you are perfect."