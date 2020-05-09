Demi Lovato says she's really happy with Max Ehrich after posting their swoon-worthy moment from the new Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber video, "Stuck with U," directly to her own Instagram.

The world first discovered their new relationship back in March, when a source told E! News that Lovato had been dating the former Young and the Restless actor for a few weeks.

Moreover, the source revealed the two were actually quarantining together at the singer's house amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," the source said in March. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."