Kobe Bryant and Passengers to Blame For Fatal Crash, Says Pilot's Rep

It's been almost three months since Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter that crashed while carrying Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others. Now, a representative for the helicopter pilot has issued a response.

Berge Zobayan, a personal representative for the late pilot Ara Zobayan, filed an answer with the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles on May 8. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Berge said the "answering defendant bears no responsibility" and alleged as one affirmative defense that any of the "injuries or damages" were caused "in full or in part by the negligence or fault" of the plaintiffs and/or their decedent.

"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," the documents stated for an affirmative defense regarding "comparative fault/assumption of risk of plaintiffs."

This marked only one of 13 affirmative defenses. Others addressed allegations of comparative fault of third parties, superseding cause and more.

