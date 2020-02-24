Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Attend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Public Memorial

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Fans and loved ones gathered at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant with a celebration of life service.

The date—February 24, 2020—was truly significant. Two was the number on Gianna's basketball jersey and 24 was the number on Kobe's jersey. The number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers and the number of years he was with his wife Vanessa Bryant.

Attendees arrived at the Los Angeles Staples Center—often referred to as "the house that Kobe built"—in their Lakers attire and were given booklets featuring photos of the Bryant family.

Many athletes and celebrities attended the public memorial, as well. Beyoncé performed and Jimmy Kimmel gave a moving speech. Friends and family members attended the celebration of life, as well. At one point, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna in an touching speech.

Photos

Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

To see more attendees, see the gallery below.

Beyonce, Kobe Bryant Public Memorial

Beyoncé

The singer performed "XO" followed by "Halo."

Jimmy Kimmel, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host fought back tears during his heartfelt speech.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

YouTube

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The singer teared up during the public memorial.

Article continues below

LL Cool J, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

LL Cool J

The rapper attended the celebration of life service.

Phil Jackson, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Phil Jackson

Jackson attended the public memorial.

Anthony Davis, Celebration of Life, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Anthony Davis

The basketball player attended the celebration of life service.

Article continues below

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January.  Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach  at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa AltobelliChristina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral earlier this month.

All of the proceeds from the celebration of life ticket sales were donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to the website, the organization "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kobe Bryant , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Death
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.