Princess Charlotte Rings in Her 5th Birthday With Adorable New Portraits

What would a royal birthday be without a new set of portraits?

As is customary for the little ones' birthdays, Kensington Palace has released four new photographs of Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, in honor of her 5th birthday on Saturday.

In the pictures, snapped by none other than her famous mom, the pint-sized royal wears a houndstooth dress by Zara. There's no denying Charlotte's smirk bears an uncanny resemblance to Prince William as a child.

Per Kensington Palace, the royal family helped put together and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.