Princess Charlotte Rings in Her 5th Birthday With Adorable New Portraits

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 1, 2020 2:39 PM
What would a royal birthday be without a new set of portraits?
As is customary for the little ones' birthdays, Kensington Palace has released four new photographs of Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, in honor of her 5th birthday on Saturday.
In the pictures, snapped by none other than her famous mom, the pint-sized royal wears a houndstooth dress by Zara. There's no denying Charlotte's smirk bears an uncanny resemblance to Prince William as a child.
Per Kensington Palace, the royal family helped put together and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.
Considering she is the daughter of the future British monarch, the world has paid close attention to Charlotte over the years as she's adorably stolen the spotlight on several royal family occasions.
See the birthday girl's latest portraits, and many more picture-perfects moments in our gallery below.
Duchess of Cambridge
In honor of turning 5, Kensington Palace shares a series of portraits of the pint-sized royal taken by Kate Middleton.
Duchess of Cambridge
In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the royal family helps put together and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.
Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte wears a houndstooth Zara dress for the portraits.
Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte makes a delivery.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Ahead of her fourth birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge took three photos of Princess Charlotte and released them to the world and seriously, could she be any cuter?
The Duchess of Cambridge
The beautiful royal is clearly making time to have fun and just be a kid these days.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte is in her element in the latest photo released by the Royal Family in 2019.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
All three of the Cambridge children are adorable, but Princess Charlotte shines among her two brothers.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
After being a bridesmaid for her aunt and uncle's wedding in May 2018, Princess Charlotte again stole the spotlight as a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie's nuptials in October 2018.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte enjoyed some fun in the sun with her brother Prince George and second cousin Savannah Phillips.
REX/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
REX/Shutterstock
Before entering St. George's Chapel, the little bridesmaid stuck out her tongue.
The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother, Prince Louis.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Before meeting her baby brother for the first time, the little princess gave well-wishers a wave.
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte struck an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George made their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrived in style in Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the fall leaves.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
On her second birthday, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In 2017, Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour. She watched with her family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
The toddler served as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute!
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids on a private ski vacation at an undisclosed location in the French Alps.
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte puckered up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The royal cutie rang in her first birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot.
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
For their 2015 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George in matching blue ensembles.
© Mario Testino / Art Partner
The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter lovingly at the little one's Christening in 2015.
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Could Princess Charlotte be any cuter playing with her toy puppy?
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton took this cute closeup of her daughter in November 2015 to celebrate her daughter turning six months old.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton snapped this photo of her children shortly after Charlotte was born.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.
Some of Princess Charlotte's greatest moments include sticking her tongue out while arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and blowing a kiss to onlookers outside Princess Eugenie's wedding.
In honor of her special day last year, fans got a slightly more casual glimpse of the gymnastics enthusiast at the family's Norfolk home, where she was photographed outside—in Converse sneakers, no less.
Princess Charlotte also celebrated another milestone this past year as she began school at Thomas's Battersea in London, where her older brother, Prince George, is also a student.
While much of the world is practicing social distancing and isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans did most recently get to see Charlotte when she joined her parents and brothers to applaud essential workers from the front of their Anmer Hall home.
Until next time, an early happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!
