Princess Charlotte is living her best life.

In honor of the Princess' fourth birthday, her mom and dad, a.k.a. Kate Middletonand Prince William, are sharing never-before-seen photos of the Princess. The adorable and lively photos were taken in April by the Duchess of Cambridge herself at their country home in Norfolk. 

While the birthday girl is often seen in her Sunday best at official royal events, these pictures offer an inside look at the shenanigans that Charlotte gets up to in the comfort of her home. In one photo, the Princess runs in a plaid skirt, grey sweater and stockings while carrying a yellow flower. In another, she straddles a fence with an innocent look on her face. 

And in one of the final portraits, the Princess dons a beautiful blue floral dress while she sits on the green grass. She gives the look a bit of an edge by wearing a pair of Converse, instead of the typical flat. 

The Princess, who's nicknamed Lottie by her mom, officially turns four on May 2nd. No word yet on how the family will celebrate, but there will no doubt be plenty of cake and treats for the princess to feast on.

The family of Cambridge has had plenty to celebrate as of late. Prince Louis recently celebrated his first birthday in April, which also called for a photo shoot with his mom at their Norfolk home. In the photos, the prince wears a cute blue sweater with a dog and in another he wears a red sweater that is slightly covered in moss from his romp in the yard. 

And before Louis' birthday, the family showered Queen Elizabeth II with affection to mark her 93rd birthday. 

Before long there will be another baby in the Royal Family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, much like the rest of the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept their pregnancy plans under lock and key, thus building anticipation for the release of the baby photos. 

Perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge will lend her artistic talents for the photo shoot!

