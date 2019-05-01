Princess Charlotte is living her best life.

In honor of the Princess' fourth birthday, her mom and dad, a.k.a. Kate Middletonand Prince William, are sharing never-before-seen photos of the Princess. The adorable and lively photos were taken in April by the Duchess of Cambridge herself at their country home in Norfolk.

While the birthday girl is often seen in her Sunday best at official royal events, these pictures offer an inside look at the shenanigans that Charlotte gets up to in the comfort of her home. In one photo, the Princess runs in a plaid skirt, grey sweater and stockings while carrying a yellow flower. In another, she straddles a fence with an innocent look on her face.

And in one of the final portraits, the Princess dons a beautiful blue floral dress while she sits on the green grass. She gives the look a bit of an edge by wearing a pair of Converse, instead of the typical flat.