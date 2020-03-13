Niall Horan Plays With One Direction’s Craziest Fan Memorabilia During His Epic Carpool Karaoke

Niall Horan is in the hot seat.

On Thursday, the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer joined James Corden for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke—and it was filled with One Direction nostalgia.

Kicking things off, the duo sang "Slow Hands" together as they drove through Los Angeles. After making a quick stop in a park, Niall and James delivered a high-energy performance of his new song "Nice To Meet Ya," which launched the musical pair into some rock-n-roll dance moves.

As the song came to an end, James asked the "No Judgement" singer about his days in 1D and how he remembered that time in his life.

"Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see, like, how big it was," he told the late night host. "'Cause when you were in the band, your work just becomes a bit normal and, like, you're in a little bubble and you don't get to see what it looks like from the outside. So, looking back now, I realize how lucky we were. Like, there was no one doing stadiums at the time. It's just insane."