This is truly epic.

On Tuesday, BTS joined James Corden for the latest installment of The Late Late Show's fan-favorite segment Carpool Karaoke. With each member of the popular K-Pop group accounted for, the Cats star drove V: The Series, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope around Los Angeles for an episode filled with tons of fun surprises.

Once he delivered his spiel about getting to work, James kicked things off by playing the band's song "MIC Drop" and it wasn't long before everyone was singing and dancing along. In true boy band fashion, BTS broke out in a synchronized dance as the song approached the pre-chorus.

Before diving into the next song, James made sure to clear the air. "This shouldn't shock you," he told RM, who is the only member of the group that speaks English fluently. "My Korean is not great." Curious to know how the singer learned English, RM credited Friends with helping him pick up the lingo.