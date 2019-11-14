There Was a One Direction Reunion and Pictures to Prove It

One Directionfans, try to contain your excitement. Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson just had a mini band reunion!

On Thursday, Horan took to Instagram to share a set of photos documenting him and his former bandmate's reunion at Wednesday night's Premios Telehit event in Mexico. As the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer wrote in his caption, "Mexico, thank you so much for having me. Playing my music to 65,000 people was an amazing feeling. Can't wait to come back to Mexico on tour."

Two shots in the series of photos showed Horan and Tomlinson hanging out together backstage, which has already given the ever loyal 1D fans all the joy they need this week. Others show the "Slow Hands" crooner rocking out on stage during his performance for the massive crowd.

For his part, Tomlinson—who also performed his solo music at the event—shared a photo on Instagram of him doing a soundcheck before the show began. "Excited for tonight," he wrote in his caption.