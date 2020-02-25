Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public Memorial

Sabrina Ionescu just made college basketball history.

The 22-year-old athlete, who plays for the University of Oregon Ducks, became the first Division I player (male or female) to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds at Monday night's game against the Stanford University Cardinals.

According to ESPN, Ionescu entered the night having already met the 2,000 points and 1,000 assists mark; however, she needed nine more rebounds to break the record. Per the sports outlet, she achieved this feat in the third quarter and went on to get a 10th rebound in the fourth.

The Ducks ended up winning the game with a final score of 74 to 66.

Ionescu reached the major milestone on the same day as the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

"It was for him," Ionescu told ESPN after being asked about breaking the record. "To do it on 2/24/20 is huge. We had talked about it in the preseason. I can't really put that into words. He's looking down and really proud of me and just really happy for this moment with my team."