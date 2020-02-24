The mom of four reflected on Kobe as a dad, telling the filled arena, "We had always talked about you how we'd be the fun grandparents to our daughters' children. He would have been the coolest grandpa. Kobe was the M.V.P. of girl dads, or M.V.D. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave, how to keep pushing forward when things get tough. When Kobe retired from the NBA, he took over dropping off and picking up our girls from school since I was at home pregnant with Bianka and recently home nursing Capri. When Kobe was still playing, I showed up an hour early to be the first to pick up Natalia and Gianna up from school. He was late one time, and we most definitely let him know that I was never late. So, he showed up 1 hour and 20 minutes early after that. He always knew there was room for improvement and wanted to do better. He happily did carpool and enjoyed spending time in the car with our girls. He was a doting father, a father that was hands-on and presence. He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night. He would sing them silly songs in the shower and continue making them laugh and smile as he lathered them in lotion and got them ready for bad. He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes. He said it down to a science. Eight times up and down our hallway. He loved taking Bianka to watch her play in the koi pond area and loved taking her to the park. The most recent visit to the koi pond was the evening before he and Gigi passed."

She continued, "He shared a love of movies and breakdown of films with Natalia, enjoy taking Natalia to watch the newest films, and they would have movie marathon, and he enjoyed every second of it. He loved the typical tearjerkers too. He like watching Stepmom, Steel Magnolias and Little Women. He had a tender heart. Kobe somehow knew where I was at all times. Specifically when I was late to his games. He would worry about me if I wasn't in my seat at the start of the of each game, and would ask security where I was at the first time-out of the first quarter. My smart ass would tell him he wasn't going to drop 81 points within the first 10 minutes of the game. I think anyone with kids understands that sometimes you can't make it out the door on time. Eventually he was used to my tardiness and balled out. The fact that he could play on an intense professional level and still be concerned by making sure we made it to the game sufficiently was just another example of how family came first to him. He loved being Gianna's basketball coach. He told me he wished he would have convinced Natalia to play basketball, that they could have spent even more time together. But he also wanted her to pursue her own passion. He'd watch Natalia play in a volleyball tournament on her birthday, on January 19th, and he noticed how she's a very intelligent player. He was convinced she would have made a great point guard with her vision of the court. He told me that he wanted Bianka and Capri to take up basketball when they got older so he could spend as much time with them as he did with Gigi. He always told Bianka and Capri they'd grow up to play basketball and mix it up. Now they won't have their daddy and sister here to teach them, a loss I don't understand. I'm so glad that kobe heard KoKo say Dada. He isn't going to be to drop Bianka or Capri off at kindergarten, be here to tell me get a grip or show up to doctor visits for my own moral support. He won't be able to walk our girls down the aisle, spin them around the dance floor singing PYT to me. I want my daughters to know the amazing person, husband and father he was. The kind of man that wanted to teach the future generations to be better and keep them from making his own mistakes. He always liked working and doing projects to improve kids' lives. He taught us all valuable lessons about life and sports through his NBA career, his book, his show "Detail" and his puny podcast series. We're so thankful he left those lessons and stories behind for us. He was thoughtful and wrote the best love letters and cards, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express feelings on to paper and make you feel her love through her words. She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure."