Billie Eilish's Bond Theme Song Is Here: Listen to "No Time to Die"

You will be shaken, not stirred, by Billie Eilish's theme song for the new James Bond film No Time to Die.

In January, it was announced that the now-Grammy-winning 18-year-old singer will record the title track for the upcoming 25th film in the hit spy series and co-write it with her brother and music partner, Finneas O'Connell. Their song "No Time to Die" was released on Thursday.

At the 2020 Grammys in January, she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that the song was finished.

"Writing a bond theme song is...I feel like the biggest goal in life, as a musician and songwriter and I think my brother and I, who I write with...I think subconsciously and consciously, we've been trying to write a Bond theme for like, our whole lives.

Eilish is the youngest performer to tackle a Bond theme. She follows in the footsteps of artists such as Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crowe, Madonna, Chris Cornell, Jack White and Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith. The latter two singers won Oscars for their theme songs for the most recent James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.