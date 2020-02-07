You Need to Hear Meghan Trainor’s Epic Twists on Selena Gomez and Harry Styles’ Songs

Meghan Trainor is all about those bops!

On Thursday, the "Dear Future Husband" singer proved that she can turn any song into a bop during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and host Jimmy Fallon faced off in a round of the Musical Genre Challenge. Given a popular song title and a musical genre at random, the duo was tasked with transforming it into a completely different tune.

Unsure how the game would play out, Meghan kicked things off by turning Selena Gomez's emotional ballad "Lose You To Love Me" into an EDM banger. Once The Roots created the perfect fast-paced beat to match the genre, the "No" singer effortlessly the rhythm and delivered a high-energy rendition of the hit. Impressed by her new version of the song, Meghan said, "Yo, I killed that!" Jimmy chimed in, "I would listen that. That was fantastic."

For his first turn, Jimmy had to turn Will Smith's "Getting' Jiggy Wit It" into a 1950's rock 'n' roll song.