Watch All the Movie Trailers That Aired During the 2020 Super Bowl

by kelli boyle | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 7:55 AM

The 2020 Super Bowl was packed with memorable moments.

There was, of course, the game itself, which ended with a win for the Kansas City Chiefs. There was Demi Lovato's beautiful rendition of the National AnthemJennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their beyond epic Halftime Show that celebrated Latino culture and who can forget the hilarious ads?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legendappeared in their own spot, Lil Nas X had a cowboy dance-off with Sam Elliott and Charlie Day had a hilarious recurring bit for his Tide ad. But outside the ads were the action-packed movie trailers!

A slew of trailers debuted during last night's game that teased what fans can expect to see on the big screen this year. And the excitement for movies like A Quiet Place Part II, the Mulan live-action remake and the upcoming 25th James Bond movie are real.

Now that the Super Bowl is over and done, let's look through all of the trailers that aired last night, in order of their release dates.

Sonic The Hedgehog

The live-action incarnation of the beloved animated hedgehog hits theaters Feb. 14.

The Invisible Man

Elizabeth Moss leads in this spooky thriller, out Feb. 28.

A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt and John Krasinskireturn in the sequel to A Quiet Place, out March 20.

Mulan

Disney's latest live-action remake debuted its final trailer during the game last night. Mulan will hit theaters March 27.

No Time to Die

Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond hits theaters April 10.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johannson's Natasha Romanoff returns in this Marvel prequel, out May 1.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The beloved Nickelodeon character and his friends are returning to the silver screen with a new animation style on May 22.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick in the highly anticipated sequel to the '80s classic, out June 26.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Another prequel, the beloved yellow minions will star in this Despicable Me origin story about Steve Carrell's Gru, in theaters July 3.

