Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 7:01 AM
Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Let's get down to business—and watch the new trailer for Disney's live-action reboot of Mulan.
Walt Disney Studios dropped a sneak peek at the film on Thursday.
The new movie has a similar plot to the 1998 animated classic. After the Emperor of China orders one man from every family to join the Imperial Army and protect the country from invaders, Hua Mulan decides to take her ailing father's place. Disguised as a man named Hua Jun, Mulan trains to become a warrior and saves the day.
"Loyal, brave and true," she says in the trailer. "It is my duty to protect my family."
Yifei Liu plays Mulan and Donnie Yen portrays Commander Tung. In addition, Jason Scott Lee takes on the role of Böri Khan and Jet Li plays the Emperor.
The film is directed by Niki Caro based on a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin.
The writers also drew inspiration from the poem "The Ballad of Mulan."
The movie hits theaters March 27, 2020.
Watch the video to see the trailer.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?