Kobe Bryant Honored at First Lakers Game Since His Death: All the Details and Photos From Inside

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since the death of Kobe. They will play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before any ball was dribbled and shot was scored, the venue along with the NBA, teammates, coaches, fans and friends put together an inspiring tribute to celebrate the life of one legendary Lakers player. Usherstarted off the tribute by singing "Amazing Grace" for the audience. He was followed by artist Ben Hong, who played the cello during a tribute video. And before the game began, the Boyz II Men performed the "Star-Spangled Banner."

This was followed up by a speech from LeBron James.

Then, as the players went onto the court, Kobe's name, jersey number and high school was announced in lieu of the athletes'.

Ahead of the game, Frank Vogel told the press, "We're going to go out and play each game embodying what he stood for." He added they're "focusing" on the work, which he said is "mentally therapeutic" for everyone.