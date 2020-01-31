Kobe Bryant Honored at First Lakers Game Since His Death: All the Details and Photos From Inside

by Mike Vulpo & Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 5:58 PM
Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since the death of Kobe. They will play against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Before any ball was dribbled and shot was scored, the venue along with the NBA, teammates, coaches, fans and friends put together an inspiring tribute to celebrate the life of one legendary Lakers player. Usherstarted off the tribute by singing "Amazing Grace" for the audience. He was followed by artist Ben Hong, who played the cello during a tribute video. And before the game began, the Boyz II Men performed the "Star-Spangled Banner."
This was followed up by a speech from LeBron James.
Then, as the players went onto the court, Kobe's name, jersey number and high school was announced in lieu of the athletes'.
Ahead of the game, Frank Vogel told the press, "We're going to go out and play each game embodying what he stood for." He added they're "focusing" on the work, which he said is "mentally therapeutic" for everyone.
For those who missed out on tonight's tributes, we have all the details from inside the Staples Center. Take a look at just some of the many powerful moments in our gallery below.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron abandons his script to speak from the heart during a tribute to his mentor and friend.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Lakers team huddles together while watching the emotional tribute to their late former teammate.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Usher delivers a somber yet powerful performance of "Amazing Grace."
Article continues below
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The Lakers huddle before tip off.
Harry How/Getty Images
Gianna's teammates from Mamba Academy attend the Lakers game in memory of those who lost their lives.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Lebron bows his head in a moment of solitude.
Article continues below
Hans Gutknecht/Orange County Register via ZUMA Wire
Stars from far and wide are attending the Trailblazers v. Lakers game in honor of Kobe and Gianna.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
The music executive and his wife pay their respects.
Harry How/Getty Images
Kobe and Gianna's jerseys are placed on their seats, alongside bouquets of roses.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Lakers emblazon Kobe's initials on the court.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kobe is honored with his number on the court.
Harry How/Getty Images
The Lakers leave two seats open for Gianna and Kobe.
Article continues below
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
After a devastating week, the basketball star keeps his head high as he heads into the Staples Center.
Harry How/Getty Images
LeBron James arrives at the Staples Center ahead of the tribute.
Harry How/Getty Images
All attendees of tonight's game will receive a shirt with the iconic '24' in honor of Bryant.
Article continues below
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Patches with the late basketball star's initials are emblazoned across numerous Lakers merch.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
In honor of Kobe and Gigi, the Staples Center is changing their marquees.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Scattered around the Staples Center are flowers, candles and other mementos gifted by fans.
Article continues below
Tonight's pre-game tribute comes after the NBA announced they will be making a joint donation of $100,000 with the National Basketball Player Association to the MambaOnThree Foundation, which was created with the sole intention of providing support to the families who lost a loved one in the helicopter crash.
In addition, Vanessa Bryant recently broke her silence on the death of her husband and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant on Instagram. In her powerful statement, the proud mom shared how fans can turn their pain into purpose.
"Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality," she wrote in part. "To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?