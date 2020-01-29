LeBron James' Son Honors Kobe Bryant at High School Basketball Game

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

According to a video shared by SportsCenter, the 15-year-old athlete's team, Sierra Canyon, took an eight-second shot clock violation. The opposing team, Campbell Hall, took a 24-second violation, as well. Both were nods to the Lakers legend's jersey numbers.

In addition, many of the players wore Kobe shirts.

LeBron cheered on his son in the stands. He even rose to his feet after his son dunked on an alley-oop. As ESPN's video showed, the father-son duo shared a sweet moment after the game.

LeBron recently paid tribute to Kobe on social media, noting he was "heartbroken and devastated" by the news of the fatal helicopter crash.

"Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids," LeBron wrote, citing Kobe's wife and children. "I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this s--t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life#Gigi4Life."