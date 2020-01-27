You Have to See These Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday.
Lizzo opened the 62nd annual award show by performing her hits and by dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys also spoke about the late Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier that day.
"To be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys, who hosted the evening, said. "We are all feeling crazy sad tonight, but earlier today, Los Angeles, America, the whole wide world, lost a hero, and we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."
Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.
But with heavy hearts, the artists and attendees continued the evening. Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night. The "bad guy" star took home trophies in all four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories all in one night. She also won in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.
Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.
While fans caught most of the action on TV, there were still a few moments they didn't get to see. To see a few of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid
The celebs strolled hand in hand at the award show.
Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell & Lizzo
We can only imagine what these three were talking about.
Usher
The artist was all smiles as he walked backstage. He honored the late Prince with a performance at the award show.
Chris Brown & Royalty Brown
It was a daddy-daughter date night for these two.
Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton & Keith Urban
Talk about a star-studded group!
Dan + Shay
The two were "speechless" after winning the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Shawn Mendes
The 21-year-old singer flashed a smile as he walked backstage.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
The actress stuck her tongue out at her hubby on the red carpet.
Lizzo
The "Truth Hurts" star is pictured backstage.
Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
The trio posed for a pic during the award show.
Lizzo
By the looks of this picture, it's safe to say the artist was feeling good as hell upon her arrival.
LL Cool J, Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
The couple looked oh so cool on the red carpet.
Lilly Singh
Singh brought a clutch full of Skittles and shared her sweets on the red carpet.
Chrissy Teigen & Ariana Grande
The cookbook author gave the Grammy nominee a sweet peck on the cheek.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
The country singer bowed down to the artist after their incredible duet.
John Legend & DJ Khaled
Another one! The two artists hugged it out after winning in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category for "Higher."
Camila Cabello
The "Señorita" celeb gave her dad, Alejandro, a big squeeze after her moving performance of "First Man."
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
The "bad guy" star couldn't believe she won Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
Tyler, the Creator & Ariana Grande
The artists struck a fierce pose on the red carpet.