by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 6:21 PM

There's no one like His Royal Badness.

At the 2020 Grammy AwardsPrincewas posthumously honored by Usherand FKA twigs by performing some of the pop icon's best songs.

Taking the stage in a glittery, blue suit, Usher kicked off the rendition with "Little Red Corvette," before transitioning into the legend's record "When Doves Cry."

While Usher sang, FKA Twigs danced and spun on a pole before joining the singer as he launched into "Kiss."

The high-energy performance was introduced by Alicia Keys, who also mentioned how her friendship with the late icon was sparked when he allowed her to cover his song "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore."

It was also an opportunity to tease the upcoming Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince event that is just days away.

The upcoming tribute concert will feature Keys, Usher and other artists like Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and potentially more.

2020 Grammy Award Winners: The Complete List

It was a touching tribute to The Purple One, who we lost nearly four years ago, and a reminder of why this is one of music's biggest nights.

Be sure that you are tuning in, with artists like Billie Eilish still set to perform and plenty of trophies to be handed out.

For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, don't miss the E! After Party special tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more Grammys news!

