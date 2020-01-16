Sean Penn and 27-Year-Old Girlfriend Leila George Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Sean Penn and Leila George are still very much an item.

On Wednesday night, the 59-year-old actor hosted a gala dinner in honor of the 10th anniversary of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort. The gala, held at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, helps to put a spotlight on locations impacted by natural disasters. Sean's 27-year-old girlfriend, Leila, was by his side at the event, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Sean's two kids, Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn—who he shares with ex Robin Wright—were also in attendance at the gala. Other stars on the guest list included Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder, Leonardo DiCaprio, Conan O'Brien, Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton and G-Eazy.

This sighting of Sean and Leila, the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, comes a little over three years after they first sparked romance rumors. E! News learned in Oct. 2016 that the duo had been spending time together. It was around this same time that Leila posted a photo of her and Sean in a recording studio working on an audiobook.