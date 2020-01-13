Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Files to Drop Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason

New details are emerging about Jenelle Evans' restraining order against her estranged husband, David Eason.

After months of turmoil, the Teen Mom star has filed to drop a restraining order against her ex. E! News has obtained the court documents, showing Jenelle's Notice of Voluntary Dismissal, filed in Tennessee on Monday, Jan. 13. In the documents, it's noted that today's scheduled court hearing "should be canceled."

Davidson County Circuit Court confirms the filing to E! News, stating, "This was filed today, but the judge hasn't signed off on this yet, so for now it's still in place."

A source close to the reality star also shares with E! News, "Jenelle is dropping the order of protection."

The insider adds that this will "allow" David to see their daughter, Ensley, again.

Jenelle first announced her split from David in late October, hinting at a divorce in a statement to her fans on social media.