Watching Australians Welcome U.S. Firefighters Will Encourage You to Help

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Despite their circumstances, the people of Australia still have so much gratitude.
As wildfires continue to burn out of control throughout the area, firefighters around the world are heading down under to provide assistance and help in the fight. This week, a group of United States firefighters arrived at Sydney International Airport where they received an inspiring welcome from residents.
In a viral video shared by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the world's largest fire service, dozens of strangers in a crowded airport came together to give a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause.
The gesture reflected the "gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity," according to Shane.
In less than a day, the video has already been viewed more than 1.4 million times. And yes, it's inspiring many to make a difference in their own way.
In Hollywood, Kylie Jenner and Chris Hemsworth have pledged to donate $1 million each to Australia wildfire relief efforts.
Pink, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have donated $500,000 while Nina Dobrev is celebrating her 31st birthday by asking fans to donate $31 to those in need.
According to CNN, more than 17.9 million acres have been burned across Australia's six states—an area larger than the countries of Belgium and Denmark combined.
About half a billion animals have been affected by the fires. And unfortunately, Australia is only just beginning its summer season with temperatures expected to peak in January and February.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously wrote on Instagram. "This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It's easy to feel helpless, but there's always a way to help."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the wildfires.
If you would like to show your support, please choose from a charity of your choice or some of these official charities that can help: Red Cross, Firefighters, Wires.
