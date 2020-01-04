Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shedding light on the devastating wildfires that have been spreading across Australia for months now.
Showing no signs of stopping, about 12.35 million acres have burned in Australia, destroying more than 1,400 homes and claiming the lives of about 23 people. According to CBS News, "more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames" and the number is expected to "exponentially increase."
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to send a powerful message to Australia, its residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes and the volunteer firefighters that have been fighting the flames.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram, alongside devastating images of the effects of the wildfires in Australia.
The captioned continued: "From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues."
"This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide," the two went on. "It's easy to feel helpless, but there's always a way to help."
Further, the two encouraged the public to find out how to "lend" their support and learn more about what's happening in not only Australia but other parts of the world as well. The couple linked out to NSW Rural Fire Service and the Australian Red Cross as places where fans and followers can help.
This week, local authorities have urged more than 100,000 people in the southeastern part of the country to evacuate, while a state of emergency has been declared.
On Friday, Jan 3., the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took to Twitter to express their support. Kate Middletonand Prince William wrote, "Our followers in Australia can find out the latest information on the fires by following the accounts on this list. As the devastating fires continue our thoughts remain with those impacted and those working heroically to fight them."
The couple visited Australia during their royal tour in 2014 and the duke had previously traveled there for an official visit twice, starting in 1983 with his father Prince Charles and late mother Princess Diana.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, Kate and William took to Instagram to share another powerful message similar to Meghan and Harry.
"We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the wildfires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia," read the message posted on the Kensington Palace Instagram account. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others."
Queen Elizabeth II also took to the social media platform to share her own message in support of Australia and those affected.
"I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time," the post read.
Pink also joined the rallying cry of support for the people of Australia affected by the wildfires.
The artist, however, is sharing more than just words. On Friday night, the artist announced on Instagram that she has pledged to donate $500,000 to firefighters battling the fires.
"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she wrote on the social media platform. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️"
