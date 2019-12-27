Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift North Yet Another Accessory From Michael Jackson's Closet

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Do you remember the time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave North West a jacket from Michael Jackson's closet? Well, the couple just one-upped their own gift!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that they gifted their 6-year-old another item from the late singer's iconic wardrobe: His "Smooth Criminal" hat. Taking to Instagram days after sharing that she and the "Follow God" rapper surprised Northie with Michael's jewel-adorned black velvet jacket, Kim noted that the pop culture accessory also featured a special nod to the "Thriller" singer.  

"Along with the jacket, North also got Michael's Smooth Criminal hat," she posted on her Instagram Stories, along with screen-grabs of the King of Pop donning the fedora in the 1988 music video. "It still has his make up on it." Pretty cool, right? The hat also has "Michael Jackson" printed in gold font along its interior black band.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Both pieces were purchased through Julien's Auction House. Michael's jacket, which he wore to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday celebration and the 50th Annual Cannes Film Festival, was sold for $65,625. The winning bid for his "Smooth Criminal" fedora was $56,250.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Michael Jackson Hat

Instagram

To make the gift even more special for their eldest child, Kim and Kanye had the jacket, which features a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder and burgundy satin band on the right arm, temporarily altered to fit North.

They opted to have the body and sleeves lengthened so it can still fit her like a glove as she gets bigger. "It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life," the SKIMS founder said. "And she is so grateful and so excited."

Northie isn't the only Kardashian family member that got an authentic piece of rock-n-roll history this year. The KKW Beauty mogul also gifted brother Rob Kardashian rings that once belonged to Elvis Presley. "I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan so I got him two of Elvis' rings for Christmas," she said on Instagram, attaching images of the gold accessories she gifted Rob.

So, how do we get in on this epic gift exchange next year? 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's Clap Back to Fashion Critic Is Our Favorite Holiday Surprise

EComm: Best-Selling Items on Amazon in 2019

These Are Our 12 Best-Selling Items on Amazon in 2019

The Mandalorian, Season One, Finale

The Mandalorian Season One Finale Sets Up an Answer-Filled Season 2, Hopefully

Kelly Fraser

Canadian Singer Kelly Fraser Dead at 26

Justin Timberlake, Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Shades Britney's Ex Justin Timberlake in Throwback Snap

E-Comm: Self-Care

13 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level in 2020

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Lucas Grabeel Talks "Surreal" Legacy of High School Musical As He Returns to Cameo in the Series

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , North West , Michael Jackson , Christmas , Holidays , Kardashian News , Rob Kardashian , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.