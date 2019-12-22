Hilary Duff Marries Longtime Love Matthew Koma

Hilary Duffhas found her fairytale ending with Matthew Koma.

The Cinderella Story star and her longtime love tied the knot on Saturday, a source tells E! News. The parents of daughter Banks, 14 months, said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their home in L.A. This is the actress' second marriage—she and Mike Comrie announced their split in 2014, two years after welcoming son Luca, now 7—and Koma's first.

Her stylist Jessica Paster hinted at the wedding on Instagram, sharing a sneak peek at the bride's bouquet. "Winter solstice ...," she wrote. "A day of luv." Later, the Lizzie McGuire actress seemingly confirmed the news herself while commenting on E!'s Instagram post about the white ballgown she wore for the masquerade party in A Cinderella Story. Joking about her own wedding dress, she wrote, "Should have considered the mask tho."

Their nuptials come just seven months after the musician proposed with a gorgeous, four carat diamond. As she raved in a May Instagram post, "He asked me to be his wife."