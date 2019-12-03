Amy Schumer Sent Her Trainer a Cease and Desist After "Extreme and Unduly" Workout

Stand back, Chrissy Teigen. There's a new queen of trolling in town.

During the season finale of her 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast that aired Tuesday, Amy Schumer shared a hilarious story about a time when personal trainer AJ Fisher gave her workouts that were so intense, she got her legal team involved.

The episode, titled "Working on Fitness," was all about, well, fitness. Fisher and celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak were the finale's guests, and have both trained the new mom in the past. The actress seems to prefer one of the trainers over the other, however. As she said, "AJ, our workouts were so hard that I threatened you near constantly."

Threatened her with legal action, that is! As Fisher quipped back, "Lawsuits, there was an official cease and desist letter."

Schumer had no problem owning this hilarious troll. "I did have my lawyer, Isaac Dunham, send her a cease and desist," she admitted. "This is the guy I bought bench ads for without his permission, so his face was on benches for several months."