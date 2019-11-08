The Crown's Olivia Colman Totally Bombed Her First Meeting With Prince William

Well, that was awkward.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show airing on Friday night, Olivia Colman—who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season of The Crown—revealed that Prince Williamdidn't have much to say in terms of praise for her opulent acting gig.

"It didn't go very well," she told host Graham Norton, according to Hello!. "I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, ‘No.'"

Although the Duke of Cambridge is seemingly not a fan of the Emmy-winning Netflix series, don't worry. The Fleabag actress assured the host and audience that the future King of England was nothing but kind to her. As she clarified, "He was very charming and very lovely."

Ever since the show first dropped on the streaming platform, fans of the series and royal family alike have wondered how the royals feel about the biographical show.