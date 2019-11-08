The Crown's Olivia Colman Totally Bombed Her First Meeting With Prince William

Well, that was awkward.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show airing on Friday night, Olivia Colman—who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season of The Crown—revealed that Prince Williamdidn't have much to say in terms of praise for her opulent acting gig.

"It didn't go very well," she told host Graham Norton, according to Hello!. "I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, ‘No.'"

Although the Duke of Cambridge is seemingly not a fan of the Emmy-winning Netflix series, don't worry. The Fleabag actress assured the host and audience that the future King of England was nothing but kind to her. As she clarified, "He was very charming and very lovely."

Ever since the show first dropped on the streaming platform, fans of the series and royal family alike have wondered how the royals feel about the biographical show.

As it turns out, the Queen reportedly has seen it. In May 2016, UK publication The Sunday Express reported that Prince Edward (Prince Charles' younger brother) and his wife Sophie recommended the royal matriarch watch the series, and she liked it! Although, she reportedly felt "there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised."

Other royals who love the Netflix instant hit? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! In royal expert Katie Nicholl's 2018 book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love (an excerpt of which was published in the NY Post), the author revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex liked to watch the show over dinner while they were still living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Despite his family enjoying it, it's totally understandable if the Duke of Cambridge isn't a fan, especially given that season four will be all about his late motherPrincess Diana. Only time will tell if the family will react to the show's telling of the painful story, but hopefully it gets royal approval!

