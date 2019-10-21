There's a new queen in town. The first full trailer for The Crown season three is here, and it gives your first solid look at Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, her first of two seasons in the royal role.

Colman takes over for Emmy winner Claire Foy. Seasons one and two of The Crown featured an entirely different cast than the upcoming third and fourth.

"On days like today, ask yourself, in the time I've been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?" Colman' Queen Elizabeth says in the trailer.