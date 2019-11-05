Kristen Stewart Will "Absolutely" Propose to Dylan Meyer: Relive Her Dating History

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart is in love and "can't f--king wait" to propose.
The Charlie's Angels actress, who is currently dating Dylan Meyer, opened up about her relationship in a new interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday. During the celeb duo's chat, Stewart confessed that she already has proposal plans in mind.
"I wanna be sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," Stewart said on The Howard Stern Show. "I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do...it's pretty undeniable."
The 29-year-old star went on to admit that she's "pretty impulsive," and she doesn't know exactly when she'll propose. Stewart also shared that she and Meyer met "years ago" on a movie and hadn't seen each other in six years when they bumped into each other at a friend's birthday party.
"The first time I told her I love her...it was like really late and we were in some s--tty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you,'" Stewart recalled. "Like, done."
"We're so similar but different, she's a writer, she's brilliant," Stewart shared, adding that she has a "really cool" proposal idea that she's going to do, but "can't" say because Meyer would find out.
As Stewart gets ready to propose, let's take a look back at her dating history throughout the years. From her Twilight romance with Robert Pattinson, to her time with supermodel Stella Maxwell!
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Michael Angarano
After meeting the former Will & Grace star—Angarano appeared as Jack's son Elliot for 12 episodes during the NBC hit's original run and one during the revival's first season in 2017—on the set of the 2004 film Speak, Kristen dated Michael for three years. As her career catapulted to new heights thanks to the 2008 release of Twilight, things in their relationship took a turn while she was filming the 2009 sequel New Moon—all those rumors about something going on with her leading man couldn't have helped—and they split during production. "He's a wonderful actor," Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke told Vulture about the former couple in 2012. "He was in [Lords of] Dogtown, one of my favorites, so I felt pretty bad because I love him and they were such a great couple."
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson
It turned out that all those rumors and Kristen and her hunky co-star had a kernel of truth in them because the co-workers quickly began mixing business with pleasure after she split from Michael. After photos of Kristen and Robert getting quite cozy at an August 2009 Kings of Leon concert were released, they became an instant source of tabloid fascination. Despite years of intimate moments caught via wide-angle lens, Kristen wouldn't publicly call Rob her "boyfriend" until the November 2011 issue of British GQ. And if they were the thing that tabloid dreams are made of then, a twist coming eight months later would make them even more so. The cheating scandal with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders would eventually tear them asunder. By May 2013, after a few break ups and make ups, they'd be done for good.
FameFlynet
Rupert Sanders
OK, so this was never a real relationship, but who doesn't remember exactly where they were when photos of Kristen and Rupert caught in a remarkably intimate moment were made public in July 2012? At the time, she was still with Rob and he was married to actress Liberty Ross, the mother of his two children. "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," Sanders said in a statement to People at the time. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together." They did not: Ross would file for divorce the following January. And the sequel to their hit film, 2016's The Huntsman: Winter's War, would go on to include neither Kristen nor Rupert.
KCS Presse / Splash News
Alicia Cargile
In early 2015, fans began to speculate that Kristen and her close pal Alicia Cargile were maybe more than just friends. And they were right. The two would date on-and-off for over a year, before the actress finally officially confirmed the relationship in a July 2016 interview with Elle U.K. "Right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend," Kristen told the publication. "We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again.'" Sadly, a few months after that interview was published, the couple called it quits for good.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Soko
During one of Kristen's "off" periods with Alicia, she and French singer Stephanie "Soko" Sokolinski shared a few public outings together. They were first spotted engaging in some PDA in March of 2016, and Soko would tell W at the end of that month, "I'm very, very, very in love and very happy in a relationship." However, they'd split just two months later and Kristen would reunite with Alicia for one final time.
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue
St. Vincent
After her final split with Alicia, KStew began enjoying the company of singer St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark). However, the outings between the two seemed to be just more of a rebound situation that anything truly serious—Annie had just split with Cara Delevingne—and despite making a public appearance as a couple sitting front row at The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show in October 2016, they'd split shortly thereafter.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Stella Maxwell
In early 2017, after an earlier rumored dalliance back when she was on-off with Alicia, Kristen began dating the in-demand model hailing from New Zealand. For the better part of two years, these two would manage to keep their relationship incredibly private. So much so that the world wouldn't even learn that they had split until December 2018, when Kristen was photographed holding hands with a woman who decidedly was not Stella. "Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people," a source told E! News at the time. "They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change."
BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sara Dinkin
Fans learned that Kristen and Stella had split when photos of the actress holding hands with a new mystery woman, later identified as fashion blogger and L.A.-based wardrobe stylist Sara Dinkin, were made public in late December 2018. A source told E! News at the time that Kristen had affectionately planted a kiss on Sara after the two enjoyed a breakfast date. While she's remained characteristically mum on the new coupling, the two were caught on camera by paparazzi as recently as mid-March, so all signs point to them still going strong at that time.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Dylan Meyer
After reuniting and then splitting with Stella Maxwell in the summer of 2019, Kristen started spending time with Dylan Meyer. In an interview with Howard Stern, Kristen confirmed that she's in love and that she'll "absolutely" propose.