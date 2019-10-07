Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Get Married "For Real" This Time

Love is in the air: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are husband and wife. Officially.

Yes, despite reports, the duo did not legally marry back in 2014. Rather, they said "I do" for the first time on Saturday and announced the exciting news on Monday.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," the bride captioned a shot of the couple embracing. "There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real."

"We've lived as husband and wife for a decade," continued the mom of Gus, 9, and George, 20 months. "We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."