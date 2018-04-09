When it came to the arrival of his two children, Jeffrey Dean Morganplayed a special role.

The famous father is now a dad times two thanks to the recent birth of his daughter George Virginia Morgan with his longtime leading lady Hilarie Burton. He and Burton are also proud parents to son Augustus, 8.

While the typically private pair have kept most details about their little ones to themselves, the Walking Dead star did divulge that he delivered both of his youngsters during a recent interview with Howard Stern.

"I delivered the children," he told the radio host. "We went to a hospital to do it in case something were to go awry."