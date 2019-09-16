Seinfeld Jumps to Netflix Following Loss of The Office and Friends

How do you replace the likes of Rachel Green and Michael Scott? With Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes, Cosmo Kramer and George Costanza, apparently. Netflix announced it has acquired the worldwide streaming rights to all nine season of Seinfeld. The show is currently available to stream in the United States on Hulu.

"Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement via Los Angeles Times. "It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time."