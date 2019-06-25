Oh my god, OK, it's happening. Everybody stay calm. STAY F--KING CALM!

The Office is officially leaving Netflix...in 2021.

That means you only have a year and a half left to watch the whole series over and over again on repeat forever, on Netflix. In January 2021, the show will be moving over to NBC's new streaming service in a five year deal.

Netflix itself announced the news on Twitter with a tweet about how sad the streaming service is to lose one of its most-watched titles, resulting in a delightful thread of Office gifs wondering things like, "How dare you?" and "Why are you the way that you are?"