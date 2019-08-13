Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Prove Their Romance Is Still Going Strong

Turns out, this journey is just getting started.

Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are proving their (rose) budding romance is still going strong. In E! News exclusive photos, the duo are seen leaving her NYC apartment separately on Monday night.

Clad in casual shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers, Tyler, 26, headed out at around 6 p.m. and met up with his pal Matt James, an eyewitness shares. About 45 minutes later, the 24-year-old, wearing an all-black outfit, left the building and went to see friends in the Soho neighborhood.

"Gigi looked good," explained the insider. "She was casual and seemed very chill. It seems like they are definitely spending more time together and growing close."

Indeed, the models—who first met on Instagram—haven't been shy about their connection. Just last week, they hung out at Brooklyn's Dumbo House before ending the evening back to her apartment.