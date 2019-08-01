John David Duggar's Wife Abbie Burnett Is Pregnant With Their First Child

TLC
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 12:19 PM
TLC
The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger!
John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Burnett are expecting their first child. The Counting On couple announced the happy news on Thursday.
"We are on Cloud nine about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world," they told E! News in a statement. "It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"
The TV stars also shared a photo of themselves riding in a helicopter and holding up a onesie with the words "Baby Passenger On Board" across the front.
As fans will recall, the two entered a courtship in June 2018 and announced their engagement a month later. The dynamic duo then tied the knot in November of that year. The wedding was televised, and fans watched the pair share their first kiss.
The TLC stars aren't the only ones in the famous family with a little one on the way. Back in April, Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar revealed they're expecting their sixth child. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar revealed in May they also plan on welcoming a little bundle of joy. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar are expecting a baby, as well.
People was first to report the news.
Congratulations to the happy family!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?