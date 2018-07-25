John-David Duggar Is Engaged to Abbie Burnett

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 7:18 AM
Almost exactly a month after announcing their courtship, John-David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are headed for the aisle.
The 28-year-old second Duggar son and the 26-year-old nurse announced on Wednesday that they are engaged. They did the honors with a video of the pair seemingly right after Duggar got down on one knee.
"So, I have some news," the future groom began in the clip. "You wanna see it?" he asked into the camera before showing off Burnett's hand sporting a new diamond sparkler. "Yup, it's official! We're engaged," he gushed.
"We've been ready for this step for a little while, but it was really just I had a lot of things that I wanted to get done to make it really special," the reality star elaborated. "I don't know if I succeeded or not, but it was a lot of things."
According to photos shared in the footage, it looks like John-David got down on one knee on a heart made of roses. Behind him, a marquee read, "Abbie, Will You Marry Me?" There were also airplanes posed around the room for quite a picturesque atmosphere.
Now, the couple are looking forward to organizing the main event. "We are looking forward to planning a wedding, so that we can get married," Abbie added.
The TLC star previously said the two have "known of each other for several years," but did not meet until a "couple months ago" when John-David visited Abbie's home state of Oklahoma for a church event. She said the two "really connected then."
"We fell in love very quickly," John-David explained in June. "It's been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we're] taking the next step to move on to a courtship." Now, the final steps toward marriage have officially begun.
Meanwhile, the Duggar family sounds just as excited for the next member to tie the knot.
"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of John-David and Abbie!" a statement read on the family's website. "They are a wonderful match and make a beautiful couple! Abbie is a lovely young woman, full of tenderness and compassion. She has a deep love for the Lord and we are so delighted that John-David has asked her to be his wife!"
As the message concluded, "We love weddings in this family and can't wait for this next one!"
Congratulations to the future wife and husband!
The new season of Counting On premieres July 30 on TLC.
