The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Laura

One of Bachelor Nation's biggest scandals behind the scenes appears to have a peaceful resolution.
A source close to the couple confirms to E! News that Mike Fleiss and his pregnant ex-wife Laura Fleiss have settled their divorce. In addition, all claims of domestic violence have been dropped while the restraining order is expected to be extinguished.
The latest development comes just a couple of weeks after the couple faced front-page headlines for their split and subsequent divorce process.
Earlier this month, Laura was granted a temporary restraining order against The Bachelor creator after alleging that he had been physically, verbally and emotionally abusive toward her.
Mike strongly denied the accusations and claimed she was the aggressor.
While the drama had nothing to do with production and The Bachelor franchise, the show's longtime host Chris Harrison couldn't help but address all the headlines in a recent podcast.
In a chat with the Bachelor Party crew, Chris made it clear the situation was "completely different" from the show's previous controversies, specifically when production was halted on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.
"That was a production situation, something that happened on our set having to do with our show and was relative to our production," Chris explained. "Mike Fleiss and his situation is completely different. It is a very personal, private matter between he, his wife, his kids, his family and is outside of production."
A source also previously shared with E! News that ABC's reality shows can go on with or without Mike.
"When it comes to filming The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Mike Fleiss is not part of the day-to-day operation and has not been for years," our insider revealed. "He will usually show up for the first day or two of filming but then head back to Hawaii and oversee things remotely from one of his homes there. Once the show starts airing, he'll be very active on social media but he really is not part of the filming process."
As for Mike and Laura's relationship going forward, the couple will continue to share custody of their son who they welcomed in 2015. They are also expecting another child.
