Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor, is under investigation by police.

As E! News reported earlier today, the producer's pregnant wife, Laura Fleiss, was granted a temporary restraining order after accusing him of domestic violence. In court documents obtained by E! News, Laura, who is 10 weeks along with the couple's second child, claimed that Mike, who filed for divorce on July 10 and who has denied Laura's allegations, has become "enraged" over her pregnancy.

In her declaration, Laura shared claims about an alleged incident that took place in Hawaii over the Fourth of July weekend.

"The incident remains under police investigation," Kim Tamaoka, Public Information Officer for Kauai County tells E! News. "At this time, we are unable to provide further information. But we can say that, currently, no arrests have been made."

"On Thursday, July 4, 2019, while we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion," Laura stated. "Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby."