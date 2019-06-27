The High Cost of The Office, Friends and the Allure of Old TV Shows

The hottest, most expensive TV shows out there right now? Sitcoms that are decades old.

The Office, which aired from 2005-2013 on NBC, is one of Netflix's most popular shows. As of 2021, that won't be the case. The Emmy-winning comedy is leaving the streaming service and will be part of the untitled streaming offering from NBCUniversal. The news made headlines on Tuesday, June 25.

"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform—but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," Netflix tweeted.