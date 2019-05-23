How Ayesha Curry, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Fire Back at Mommy Shamers

Celebrity moms are not here for your critical comments on their parenting skills.

From Jessie James Decker to Khloe Kardashian, stars are clapping back at the criticism they receive on social media. This week, Ayesha Curry clapped back at a troll who left a hateful comment about her child's appearance. On Tuesday, May 21, Ayesha shared a family photo on Instagram, in which she's holding 10-month-old son Canon W. Jack Curry.

In the comments of the picture, one social media user wrote, "Are you pregnant again?"

"absolutely not LOL," Ayesha replied. "My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo."

But then another social media user decided to leave a critical comment about her son, which did not sit well with Ayesha.