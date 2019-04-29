Kim Kardashian Channels "Pink Power Ranger" in Body-Hugging Suit—See More of Her Glamorous Fittings

They say clothes make the woman, and Kim Kardashian is no exception.

From neon bathing suits and Yeezy clothing to high fashion dresses and bodysuits, Kim has a wide-ranging variety of clothing that turns heads wherever she goes.

On Feb. 18, for instance, she wore a vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress to the Hollywood Beauty Awards that included cutouts in the chest and a thigh-high slit. She expertly avoided a wardrobe malfunction, which may not have been the case for anyone else. Just a few days after that, she traveled to Canada as a part of the Montreal Museum of Fine Art's new exhibition centered around Mugler and his designs. She wore a stunning one-shoulder lavender dress with gold tones to it that made her look like a total Greek goddess.

She's a staple at fashion weeks around the world and a trendsetter at that. Not to mention she also gets custom dresses and outfits from husband Kanye West's Yeezy line.

Kim isn't afraid to try out new hair colors that tend to match her outfit of choice that day either. In February, she showed off a new red hairstyle and months before that spent a night out on the town in Miami donning a neon green wig.

The KKW Beauty owner's influence has extended to her children, too.